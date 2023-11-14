Drier & warmer for the next few days

The middle of this week looks really nice! Quiet weather days with cool mornings and comfortable afternoons. We start the next two mornings with temperatures in the upper 40s so a little cool out the door, but mostly sunny days will boost our temperatures back into the low 70s for the next three afternoons. Friday we have a cold front but the timing of the front and the moisture working back in don’t line up, so rain chances remain out of the forecast as it passes through. The front that follows comes to start Thanksgiving week and that’s the front that looks to bring back rain chances to Central Texas.

Humidity remains low for the next few days and our Food For Families Friday should be a phenomenal day! The weather doesn’t always cooperate for this event, but the stars are aligning for some really nice weather as we give back to the community. The cold front that’s arriving on Friday won’t come until late in the day and really won’t affect us until the weekend as we see high temperatures dipping a bit -- back into the mid and upper 60s. Saturday looks dry but there is a small rain chance that returns late in the day on Sunday.

Monday could bring a chance for some storms as a cold front glides through. High temperatures will drop from near 70 on Monday to the mid 50s for Tuesday. There is not good model agreement for Thanksgiving at this point. Last model run had a rain chance, this go around it’s dry. Thanksgiving forecast is subject to change, but as of now it looks like a beautiful, fall day. You might even get to wear the stretchy pants, comfy sweaters, and/or fall attire without sweating this year. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s for the end of next week.

