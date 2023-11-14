Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during road rage incident

The family of Benjamin Merritt, 34, describes him as a hardworking and loving father of two.
By Alexis Zotos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A family in Missouri is grieving the loss of a 34-year-old man killed in an apparent road rage incident.

The family of 34-year-old Benjamin Merritt described him as a hardworking and loving father of two.

“He was an integral part of our family and his absence is unbearable and unreal to us; I’m not sure how we will manage without him and his irreplaceable presence,” his fiancee shared in a statement.

On Friday, St. Louis County Police reported two drivers got into an argument on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs. Police said the road rage escalated into a shooting.

According to court documents, the victim, later identified as Merritt, got out of his car to approach the other driver, who was still in his car.

The documents report Merritt allegedly flicked his cigarette at the other driver’s face. The other driver then reportedly shot him in the back a Merritt returned to his car, resulting in his death, according to the court documents.

Family members told KMOV that Merritt was heading to work, his first job of the day for his landscaping company.

“His son, Granty (Grant), and, daughter, Princess Pipey (Piper), were his reason for living and everything he did was to create the best life for our family where we could spend as much time as possible together,” his fiancee also said in a statement.

On Monday, the defendant, identified as Robert Mulkey, had his first court appearance. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains locked up but has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Merritt’s family.

Copyright 2023 KMOVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday November 8.
Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing
President Joe Biden slams "MAGA Republican leaders" who continue to deny the impacts of climate...
Biden denounces climate deniers in GOP