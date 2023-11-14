Advertise
Killeen police investigating altercation that led to stabbing

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched at approximately 2:11 p.m. Nov. 13 to the 1800 block of N 8th Street in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the victim and suspect, who are acquaintances, were involved in a verbal altercation.

When the suspect made his way towards the victim’s apartment, the victim ran inside and locked the door to the apartment.

“The suspect kicked in the door, entered the apartment and began to assault the victim, including stabbing the victim with a knife,” said police.

The suspect fled the scene when a witness told the suspect she was going to call the police.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White.

