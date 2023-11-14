Lake Waco Wetlands remain barren as city works to fix problem plaguing water pump

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - While Lake Waco is back to 100 percent capacity, the Lake Waco wetlands are still completely dry from the ongoing effects of the drought.

Through pumps that are monitored by the city, water is directed from Lake Waco and the Bosque River to the wetlands.

Water restrictions in place during the drought prevented the habitat from receiving water during the summer and it dried out.

“As the level of the lake went lower, that becomes less of a priority to pump water in that area,” said Jessica Emmett Sellers with the City of Waco.

Sellers said that when the city lifted water restrictions, it tried to test the pumps but found a problem.

“Because the pumps were not used for a significant amount of time, they went back and performed some tests,” Sellers said, “The pumps are working great but there’s something in the pipe that’s lodged in there, so they have to go in and do some investigations to figure out what that is to try and clear that out.”

The wetlands started to decline during the summer of 2022, and since then the land is dry and barren, it is losing different animals and plants that made the wetlands their home.

Sellers explains that with the changes in their environment, the animals adapt.

“When they see that there’s less water when they normally are they are going to move where the water is,” Emmett Sellers shares, “And because the Bosque River actually runs really close to the wetlands most of the animals were either able to migrate or they go back and forth depending on what kind of animals they are.”

The city plans to fix the pipe and restore the habitat when other needs for the community are met.

“We would sure like to have the wetlands back to normal but it’s not something that is causing a public health disturbance or water interruption, so it is a little bit lower on our priority list.”

To help the city restore the habitat, Emmett Sellers reminds the community to be mindful of their water usage.

“Now we’ve seen what happens when the lake level does get low, and it can get very dire, so we want to be prepared for that in the future.”

