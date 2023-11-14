Woman killed in early morning Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A woman is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 North in Temple Tuesday morning.

Temple Police Officers responded at around 2:29 a.m. Nov. 14 to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Nugent exit for a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the victim was attempting to cross I-35 on foot when she was struck by a vehicle.

There are no signs of foul play, according to police.

Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the victim deceased. The identity will be released pending next-of-kin notifications.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

