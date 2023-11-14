Advertise
Woman killed in early morning Temple crash

Authorities are currently diverting traffic off of the interstate at Nugent Avenue. Drivers can get back onto the interstate by taking Industrial Boulevard.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A woman is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 North in Temple Tuesday morning.

Temple Police Officers responded at around 2:29 a.m. Nov. 14 to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Nugent exit for a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the victim was attempting to cross I-35 on foot when she was struck by a vehicle.

There are no signs of foul play, according to police.

Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the victim deceased. The identity will be released pending next-of-kin notifications.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

