P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pop singer P!nk is giving away thousands of banned books.

She is scheduled to play shows this week in Miami and Sunrise, Florida, where she plans to give away about 2,000 banned titles to fans.

Those works include “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.

Representatives with the organization said Florida had the highest number of book ban cases in the last school year, with more than 1,400.

The group said 33 school districts in Florida have removed books, also the most in the nation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

