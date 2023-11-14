Police identify woman killed walking across I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police have identified the woman who died when she was hit by a car while attempting to walk across Interstate 35 Tuesday morning as Dawn Michelle Beck, 42, of Temple.

Temple Police Officers responded around 2:29 a.m. Nov. 14 to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Nugent exit for a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered the victim was attempting to cross I-35 on foot when she was struck by a vehicle.

There are no signs of foul play, according to police.

Justice of Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the victim deceased.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

