Temple Police investigating early morning car crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning car crash on Interstate 35.

At 3:11 a.m. officers reported a major car accident on the northbound lane of I35.

Authorities are currently diverting traffic off of the interstate at Nugent Avenue, police say drivers can get back onto the interstate by taking Industrial Boulevard.

Temple Police are asking morning commuters to avoid the area if possible as they work the scene.

No other information is available.

