Temple Police investigating early morning car crash

Part of I35 is closed.
Traffic backed up from early morning crash(TXDOT CAMERA)
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning car crash on Interstate 35.

At 3:11 a.m. officers reported a major car accident on the northbound lane of I35.

Authorities are currently diverting traffic off of the interstate at Nugent Avenue, police say drivers can get back onto the interstate by taking Industrial Boulevard.

Temple Police are asking morning commuters to avoid the area if possible as they work the scene.

No other information is available.

City of Marlin excited about prospects of voter-approved water infrastructure measure
The City of Marlin, if awarded state funds, could turn Brushy Creek into a second water source.
