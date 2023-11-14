Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas DPS investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Clear Creek

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

DPS troopers responded at around 3:11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Westbound IH-14 and Clear Creek Road.

Initial reports stated that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on IH-14.

According to witness accounts, the operator lost control as he attempted to stand up on the motorcycle as he was traveling.

After the cyclist fell onto the highway, he was struck by a Honda passenger car.

Names and info will be later released after next of kin notification is made

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

Authorities are currently diverting traffic off of the interstate at Nugent Avenue. Drivers can...
Woman killed in early morning Temple crash
Jameka Williams
Texas man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of kids
Tyson Henson
Centerville man arrested for sexual assault
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges
College Station man arrested on child pornography charges