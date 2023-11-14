Texas DPS investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Clear Creek

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

DPS troopers responded at around 3:11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Westbound IH-14 and Clear Creek Road.

Initial reports stated that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on IH-14.

According to witness accounts, the operator lost control as he attempted to stand up on the motorcycle as he was traveling.

After the cyclist fell onto the highway, he was struck by a Honda passenger car.

Names and info will be later released after next of kin notification is made

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.