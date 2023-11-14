Texas man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of kids

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, (KHOU) — A Missouri City family is pleading for justice for Jameka Williams. The mother of four was killed Friday night in front of her children.

The family told KHOU 11 News that her ex-boyfriend is responsible. They said he was getting ready to move out for good this weekend. Instead, they claim he shot her in the face while their children watched.

“I had got a call from my niece, she was crying and said, ‘My daddy just killed momma,’” Jaterra Williams said.

Houston police have yet to publicly release the name of the suspect, but the family said it was a domestic dispute with Jameka’s ex-boyfriend that turned deadly while she was flat ironing her hair to go out with a friend that night.

“He was like today’s going to be the day, he kept making verbal threats to her,” Jaterra said. “The kids say he just shot her. The kids said he looked back and said ‘I can’t believe I shot her.’ He ran out of the house and fled in my sister’s car.”

The family told KHOU 11 News there had been a history of verbal threats between the couple, but never physical violence.

“It was definitely a surprise, but he had been making threats lately. We just never thought he meant that,” Jaterra said.

On Monday night, Jameka’s friends and family held a vigil and balloon release for her.

“My family is hurt, that was our missing puzzle,” her brother said.

Her father was still in disbelief.

“I’m feeling devastated right now, just trying to hold up for my family,” Jimmie Williams said.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department said no one was in custody. The family said they’re praying for an arrest.

“We feel like he’s armed and dangerous,” Jaterra said. “We don’t know what he would do to us. He knows where we all live. He has nothing to lose.”

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral arrangements.

