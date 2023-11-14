Waco man threatens “to kill girlfriend” with knife during argument

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested in connection to threatening his girlfriend with a knife during an argument that led to their neighbor’s house Saturday evening.

Charles Lee Rodgers, 33, has been charged with burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a weapon, a second-degree felony.

Waco Police Department officers responded to a call at 11:17 p.m. Nov. 11 to a residence at the 1037 block of Calumet Ave where a man was heard yelling at the caller in the background and the caller telling him to get out.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that Rodgers “had possibly assaulted his girlfriend” and placed him under arrest.

The victim told police the couple were in their vehicle arguing over her looking through his phone when Rodgers became mad and hit her.

They proceeded to go into the house where “Rodgers placed her in a chokehold and choked her” causing the woman to become unconscious.

The victim was then able to break loose and run to the neighbor’s house where Rodgers proceeded to follow her after reportedly grabbing a knife.

“Rodgers entered the neighbor’s house with the knife and had told her he was going to kill her,” said the affidavit.

The neighbor also told police Rodgers had gone into her house threatening the victim with a knife while she repeatedly told him to leave.

According to the officer, the victim had redness to her face as well as having a raspy voice and continually coughing.

Rogers is being held at the McLennan County Jail where he is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.