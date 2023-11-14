Waco pair charged in extortion, robbery of victim’s Dodge Challenger

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man and a woman have been arrested following an aggravated robbery involving the driver of a 2015 Dodge Challenger that occurred early Monday morning.

Destiny Robledo Evangelista, 23, and Bobbilee Jon Wilkin, 37, have been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after they stole the vehicle at gunpoint, according to affidavits.

The Waco Police Department responded at 3:14 a.m. on Nov. 13 to Hood State Park in the 400 block Hood Street, where the victim told police he met with Robledo to hang out.

According to the victim, when he arrived at the park, Robledo was already there inside a pickup with Wilkin. Robledo exited the truck and approached the victim’s Challenger.

“Robledo got into his vehicle and began asking (the victim) for money or she would tell police he raped her. Wilkin then approached the car with a small black pistol in his hand, and pointed the gun (at the victim),” police wrote in the affidavit.

Wilkin demanded the victim empty his pockets for money, police said.

The victim told police he feared for his life and drove away. The victim later stopped to let Robledo get out his car. Wilkins allegedly caught up to the victim’s car and once again pointed the gun at the man, police said.

The victim told police he got out of his Challenger and “ran for his life.” Wilkins allegedly entered the Challenger and drove away with it. Robledo allegedly drove away in the pickup Wilkins was driving.

Investigators located the stolen vehicle at the Trendwood Apartments, where they located the suspects. Wilkin at first denied the allegations, but later told police he stole the vehicle “but did not have the gun and that it was Robledo’s idea to extort money from the victim.”

Police later found a loaded gun matching the description provided by the victim in the 500 block of Lennox Drive.

Wilkin is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond. Robledo was also held at the McLennan County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond but has since bonded out.

