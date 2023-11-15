Affidavit: Belton man installed ‘WiFi Booster’ with hidden camera in woman’s home

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Pedro Stevenson, 48, of Belton, was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording after police discovered he installed a hidden camera inside a woman’s home to secretly record her, an affidavit states.

On May 10, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home near Lanita Drive on reports of an invasive recording.

When police arrived, they spoke with the witness and the victim.

The witness told police that they discovered Stevenson had set up a hidden camera inside the victim’s home when the witness’s cousin saw a live video feed of the victim’s home on Stevenson’s phone, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the witness told police that Stevenson is a registered sex offender and provided police a photo that appeared to show the inside of the victim’s home on Stevenson’s phone, the affidavit says.

Once the witness knew Stevenson installed a hidden camera in the victim’s home, they decided to warn the victim.

The victim said they knew Stevenson as a close friend who did not live with them and that he installed a ‘Wi-Fi booster” in their home, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit one of the victim’s friends contacted them to say Stevenson was recording them.

The victim discovered that the “Wi-Fi- booster” had a hidden camera and disconnected it, the affidavit says.

Moments after disconnecting the device, the victim said Stevenson contacted them to check up on them, according to the affidavit.

The victim collected the devices that Stevenson left in the home and the affidavit says police found a hidden camera in one of the antennas of the “Wi-Fi booster.”

A forensic digital extraction was done on the device and police recovered multiple audio video recordings, according to the affidavit.

One of the recordings found showed Stevenson moving the device around the victim’s home while it was being installed, the affidavit says.

Most of the recordings on the device appeared to be of the living room of the victim’s home and included inappropriate recordings of the victim, the affidavit states.

The witness’s cousin provided police with a written statement, saying they saw Stevenson watching surveillance footage of the victim’s home, according to the affidavit.

Additionally, the witness’s cousin said Stevenson would hide his phone when they walked by and they would hear a someone call for a “Simba,” which they knew was the name of the victim’s cat, the affidavit says.

Stevenson is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

