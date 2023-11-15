Advertise
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say

Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A baby is dead following a vehicle fire in Nicholasville, Kentucky, according to police.

Police reported it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it “blew up.” WKYT was told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off. It was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police said he has since been found at an area hospital.

Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police said a 4-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion and was killed.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Houston police officer shot, suspect killed after car chase leads to shootout on freeway

