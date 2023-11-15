Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Belton police chief Gene Ellis announces he is retiring from public service

Ellis served in dual role of assistant city manager, police chief for the past nine years
Belton Assistant City Manager and Police Chief Gene Ellis
Belton Assistant City Manager and Police Chief Gene Ellis(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Gene Ellis, the City of Belton’s police chief and assistant city manager, on Wednesday informed city manager Sam Listi that he plans to retire on Feb. 2, 2024.

”The highest honor of my career has been to serve alongside the servant guardians at the Belton Police Department and all of the other great employees working for the City of Belton,” Ellis said.

Ellis served in the dual role of assistant city manager and police chief for the past nine years. He has served in law enforcement for 34 years, including 24 years as a police chief.

Ellis has been the chief of police for the City of Belton 14 years.

”This decision was not taken lightly and was difficult because I love Belton,” Ellis said. “I love the people I work with, and love this profession. However, the timing is right, and a succession plan is in place.”

As the assistant city manager, Ellis was reportedly instrumental in the renovation at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, the expansion of the Nolan Creek Hike & Bike Trail and Heritage Park.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have Gene as a leader in Belton,” Mayor David K. Leigh said. “His servant model of community policing has made a huge impact, and professionalism and customer service have improved citywide under his guidance. He’s going to be deeply missed.”

Over the past 14-plus years the Belton Police Department became one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the region and is recognized nationally and statewide for its adherence to a community policing model that emphasizes servant leadership.

”Gene has been an integral part of our leadership team,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “His approach to police work makes officers better people and gives members of the community peace of mind—and his approach to leading other departments is just as effective.”

In 2011, the Belton Police Department became the first Bell County agency, and one of the first 50 agencies in Texas, to achieve accredited status from the Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices Accreditations Program, which is administered by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

During his tenure with the police department, Ellis initiated a volunteer program called Citizens Helping In Police Service (CHIPS), which provided opportunities for residents to partner with police to make a difference in the community.

One of the signature CHIPS efforts is the City’s RUOK program, which performs regular welfare checks on elderly residents. As of this week the program is credited with saving 16 lives, the city said.

”I could go on and on about the Belton Way and all the amazing things the great employees of this city do every day in service to others,” Ellis said. “Belton is doing it the right way, and I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for the Belton Police Department and for the City of Belton.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Houston police officer shot, suspect killed after car chase leads to shootout on freeway

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Noon
Food For Families: 2023 has not been kind to food pantry in Clifton, Texas
Maycol Arnoldo Arevalo
Man accused of sexually assaulting Waco teenager
Sanjuana Cuevas, 28, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Kaleb Lavelle...
Pair accused of stealing beer from Waco 7-Eleven, firing gun at store clerk
Migrants crossing the border in El Paso, Texas (AP Foto/Eric Gay)
Texas legislators approve bill allowing police to arrest people who cross the border illegally