Belton police chief Gene Ellis announces he is retiring from public service

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Gene Ellis, the City of Belton’s police chief and assistant city manager, on Wednesday informed city manager Sam Listi that he plans to retire on Feb. 2, 2024.

”The highest honor of my career has been to serve alongside the servant guardians at the Belton Police Department and all of the other great employees working for the City of Belton,” Ellis said.

Ellis served in the dual role of assistant city manager and police chief for the past nine years. He has served in law enforcement for 34 years, including 24 years as a police chief.

Ellis has been the chief of police for the City of Belton 14 years.

”This decision was not taken lightly and was difficult because I love Belton,” Ellis said. “I love the people I work with, and love this profession. However, the timing is right, and a succession plan is in place.”

As the assistant city manager, Ellis was reportedly instrumental in the renovation at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, the expansion of the Nolan Creek Hike & Bike Trail and Heritage Park.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have Gene as a leader in Belton,” Mayor David K. Leigh said. “His servant model of community policing has made a huge impact, and professionalism and customer service have improved citywide under his guidance. He’s going to be deeply missed.”

Over the past 14-plus years the Belton Police Department became one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the region and is recognized nationally and statewide for its adherence to a community policing model that emphasizes servant leadership.

”Gene has been an integral part of our leadership team,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “His approach to police work makes officers better people and gives members of the community peace of mind—and his approach to leading other departments is just as effective.”

In 2011, the Belton Police Department became the first Bell County agency, and one of the first 50 agencies in Texas, to achieve accredited status from the Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices Accreditations Program, which is administered by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

During his tenure with the police department, Ellis initiated a volunteer program called Citizens Helping In Police Service (CHIPS), which provided opportunities for residents to partner with police to make a difference in the community.

One of the signature CHIPS efforts is the City’s RUOK program, which performs regular welfare checks on elderly residents. As of this week the program is credited with saving 16 lives, the city said.

”I could go on and on about the Belton Way and all the amazing things the great employees of this city do every day in service to others,” Ellis said. “Belton is doing it the right way, and I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for the Belton Police Department and for the City of Belton.”

