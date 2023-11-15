Cast Your Vote for The HardWired & KWTX Viewer’s Choice Game of the Year 2023
You get to help select the Game of the Year
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -
In a year full to bursting with epic adventures, emotional journeys and excellent games, it’s going to be hard to pick a Game of the Year. Which is why we’re letting you do it! From November 14th to December 20th vote for your favorite game and leave us a comment over on YouTube letting us know why you picked that one.
Go here to find our videos and leave your comments: HARDWIRED GAMES - YouTube
