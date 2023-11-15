Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cast Your Vote for The HardWired & KWTX Viewer’s Choice Game of the Year 2023

You get to help select the Game of the Year
Game of the Year 2023
Game of the Year 2023(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

In a year full to bursting with epic adventures, emotional journeys and excellent games, it’s going to be hard to pick a Game of the Year. Which is why we’re letting you do it! From November 14th to December 20th vote for your favorite game and leave us a comment over on YouTube letting us know why you picked that one.

Go here to find our videos and leave your comments: HARDWIRED GAMES - YouTube

Game of the Year 2023
Baldur's Gate III
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Alan Wake II
Starfield
Sea of Stars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Created with QuizWiz

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

A comprehensive list of upcoming games
2023 Game Release Schedule
Levi Barner dives into the meta world of Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake II is surprising, brilliant piece of horror gaming and easily one of the best games of the year | Review
KWTX News 10 at Five
10 Things to Do: November 11-12
(KWTX)
10 Things to Do: November 11-12