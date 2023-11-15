Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Felix scores 25 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Abilene Christian 79-74

Led by Chris Felix Jr.’s 25 points, the Prairie View A&M Panthers defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 79-74
File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chris Felix Jr.’s 25 points helped Prairie View A&M defeat Abilene Christian 79-74 on Tuesday.

Felix also contributed six rebounds for the Panthers (2-2). Andre Nunley added 22 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 12 for 12 from the line, and they also had six rebounds and four steals. Charles Smith IV shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (1-2) were led in scoring by Ali Abdou Dibba, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Abilene Christian also got 14 points from Hunter Jack Madden. Nasir DeGruy also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Houston police officer shot, suspect killed after car chase leads to shootout on freeway

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Richards scores 15 to help McNeese down LeTourneau 81-49
Dallas Stars
Duchene’s OT goal gives Stars 4th straight win, 4-3, over Coyotes
Coles scores 16, Nelson Jr. and Anderson III add 15 apiece; TCU beats UTRGV 88-55
No. 13 Texas A&M cruises past SMU 79-66 in a meeting of old SWC foes