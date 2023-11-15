Advertise
Human remains found in wooded area in Killeen

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Human remains were found shortly before 3p.m. Nov. 14 in the 1700 block of Copperfield Circle, Killeen police said.

Witnesses alerted officers after the remains were found in a wooded area.

Police said the remains will be sent for an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine the cause of death and identity.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information.

