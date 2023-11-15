Advertise
Man accused of sexually assaulting Waco teenager

Maycol Arnoldo Arevalo
Maycol Arnoldo Arevalo(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Maycol Arnoldo Arevalo, 34, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after he sexually assaulted a teenager, an arrest affidavit states.

The sexual assault happened on Aug. 18, police wrote in an affidavit.

The victim claimed Arevalo touched her inappropriately and then sexually assaulted her, the document states.

Arevalo denied the allegations, but acknowledged he had access to the victim at the time of the offense, police said.

The man’s DNA was found the victim’s neck and in her underwear, according to the affidavit.

Arevalo remains jailed at the McLennan County Jail without bond.

