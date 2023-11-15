Marvin Guy trial Day 6: “Honest to God if they had announced KPD, none of this would have happened.” The jury hears Guy’s side of the story for the first time

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The defense asked for a mistrial outside the presence of the jury Tuesday because the state played the wrong version of Guy’s interrogation interview after he was arrested on May 9, 2014.

Halfway through the interview, Guy invoked his right to council.

The defense and state agreed to Guy’s request for council to edit the video, and both were surprised when it played in front of the jury.

The defense said Guy asking for council in the video created a prejudice for the jury since they immediately looked at the state and made a face once they heard Guy’s request.

However, judge John Gaunt denied the motion for a mistrial.

In Guy’s interrogation interview, he immediately told detectives that he was asleep and didn’t know what was happening.

Guy admitted to firing one of his two guns but wasn’t sure which one.

He kept reiterating that once he heard his bedroom window break, he thought it was either bad kids from the neighborhood trying to break in or the men who were staking out his apartment from their car. Guy said this is what made if get up and fire his gun, but he couldn’t see through the blinds.

Guy said, “Honest to God if they had announced KPD, none of this would have happened. It was out of instinct.”

Guy said he didn’t know the state’s no-knock protocols because he was new to the area at the time. Guy also didn’t realize it was the SWAT team at his apartment until he went outside.

During the interview, Guy referenced the lazy boy chair barricading the front door the morning of the no knock raid. Even though his ex-girlfriend, Shirley Whittington testified Guy never puts the chair in front of the door, Guy said in the interview that Whittington rarely spent the night, and he always puts the chair in front of the door.

Guy said, “I didn’t know it was Killeen police. I would never want to hurt a police officer, or anyone. I was trying to protect myself. That’s it. That’s the truth.”

On Monday, John Moseley with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit took the stand, and his testimony paints a different picture from Whittington’s.

Moseley said in 2014, he used a confidential informant to conduct “controlled buys” for drugs.

Moseley said he searched the informant’s body before they went to buy cocaine from Guy, gave the informant money from the department and observed the interaction nearby.

Moseley said he did three control buys with the informant, twice in April and once in May. He explained this included Guy selling cocaine in the parking lot of his apartment complex and once out of Whittington’s car with her inside at a Jack in the Box

He testified saying this is how judges granted the narcotics and evidentiary warrants.

After the shooting, officers searched Whittington’s car, as well as Guy’s, home, trash and car.

Moseley said officers found documents that ties Guy and Whittington to their properties, empty bags to store drugs, scales to measure the product, mixing bowls and residue of marijuana and cocaine.

The defense argued that anyone could drop things in Guy’s trash cans, especially since there was open mail from an address five miles away.

However, forensics scientists tested the questionable items. Some of them came back having no controlled substances and other items contained cocaine.

