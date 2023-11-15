Advertise
New Quinnipiac poll shows Trump leading Biden among registered voters nationwide

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Donald J. Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, 48 to 46 percent among registered voters, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

While recent polls revealed Trump is favored by registered voters in five key battleground states that will likely decide the presidential election in the Electoral College, nationwide polls have consistently shown Biden with a slight lead over the former president.

Although the race is too close to call, according to Quinnipiac, the latest poll is the first time this year that Trump has the numerical edge over Biden nationwide.

“Trump on top for the first time, at least numerically, and Biden in a slow slide. Though the gap between them is small, the optics of the incumbent now on the downside of a neck and neck race against an opponent taking legal fire from all corners can’t be good,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Independents are evenly split, with 44 percent supporting Biden and 44 percent supporting Trump, per the poll.

In a three-person hypothetical 2024 general election matchup adding independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Trump receives 38 percent support, Biden receives 37 percent support, and Kennedy receives 21 percent support.

