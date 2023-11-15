Pair accused of stealing beer from Waco 7-Eleven, firing gun at store clerk

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sanjuana Cuevas, 28, and Kaleb Lavelle Rush, 21, are both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after they stole beer from a local 7-Eleven convenience store and then fired a gun at a store clerk who tried to intervene, an arrest affidavit states.

The aggravated robbery happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 2400 block of Robinson Drive. The suspects were arrested on Nov. 14.

Police said the clerk noticed the pair concealing alcoholic beverages on their person. Cuevas and Rush then proceeded to exit the store without paying for the beer.

As the clerk confronted the pair, they allegedly rolled down the window of the vehicle they were riding in and fired a gun in the direction of the clerk, police said.

The rounds fired by the pair struck water cases stocked in front of the store. The clerk was not wounded, and the suspects drove away from the store before officers arrived.

A Crime Stoppers tip identified Cuevas and Rush as the individuals in the robbery, police wrote in the affidavit.

Both matched the appearance of the people seen committing the crime in surveillance footage, the document further states.

Cuevas and Rush remain jailed without bond at the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.