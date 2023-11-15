Three-time felon from Hill County on trial on charges of promoting prostitution, dealing drugs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a three-time convicted felon charged as an illicit purveyor of sex and illegal drugs.

Myron Lydon Ingram, 37, of Hillsboro, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on aggravated promotion of prostitution and possession with intent to deliver heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine charges.

Ingram, who remains free on bond, is charged on all four counts as a habitual criminal and faces a minimum of 25 years in prison to life if convicted.

A car Ingram was riding in with four Dallas women was stopped at the Motel 6 parking lot in Bellmead on March 1, 2019, and McLennan County sheriff’s deputies initially charged Ingram with trafficking the women as prostitutes. During a search of the car, deputies also found 20 grams of black tar heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine and 14 grams of cocaine in a bag in the trunk of the car, prosecutor Alyssa Killin told jurors in opening statements Tuesday.

Deputies seized cell phones from Ingram and the women and linked Ingram’s phone number to advertisements from an illicit sex trade web site called skipthegames.com, said Killin, who is prosecuting the case with Kristen Duron.

The advertisements linked to Ingram’s phone contained photos and short bios of the women found with Ingram that night and the services they would perform for a fee, Killin said. The women split money 50-50 with Ingram from their sex work and the drugs they sold, she said.

“He never got his hands dirty, but he was going to profit,” Killin said of Ingram.

Ingram’s attorney, Phil Martinez, asked jurors to keep an open mind during prosecution testimony and said there is no evidence to tie Ingram to the drugs in the car, which he was not driving.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Hitch testified that he pulled over a black Dodge Charger in which Ingram was a backseat passenger because the driver, a Dallas woman, failed to signal a turn. She pulled over into the motel parking lot and Hitch said he smelled marijuana when she rolled down the window.

He said he called for additional offers to assist with the stop once he realized there were five people in the car. A search of the inside of the car uncovered women’s clothing, shoes, lingerie, feminine hygiene products and condoms, Hitch said. Deputies found the bulk of the narcotics, a stripper’s pole, and more women’s clothes in the trunk of the car.

Sheriff’s Deputy Jessica Prebosnyak testified she searched the women and found two marijuana cigarette “roaches” inside one of the woman’s bra, and a glass pipe and small packets of methamphetamine in the bras of two others.

All but one of the occupants of the car went to the McLennan County Jail that night, she said.

Hitch said he asked former Sheriff’s Office trafficking investigator Joseph Scaramucci to come to the scene after it appeared there was evidence linking the group to the sex trafficking trade.

Scaramucci testified Tuesday that a “dump” of Ingram’s cell phone and those of the others linked them to sex ads on the online site and showed his efforts to recruit other women to work for him as prostitutes.

Scaramucci also testified that text messages and mail from the jail showed that Ingram, while a McLennan County Jail inmate, asked one of the women to recant her statements to authorities and to say she was high and scared by the deputy pulling them over.

Officials charged Ingram with tampering with a witness, but he is not being tried on that charge this week.

Court records show Ingram has previous felony convictions for sexual assault of a child, compelling prostitution and possession of cocaine. Ingram’s trial will continue on Wednesday.

