Thursday: chilly morning, spectacular afternoon

We get to enjoy a few more sunny and gorgeous days before we have any talk of rain or cooler weather. Autumn’s charm really has a hold on the short-term forecast which creates some wonderful weather for the 34th Food For Families Friday! We do expect some changes for Thanksgiving week, so keep reading...

Dry air and high pressure contribute to pleasant conditions across Central Texas. It’s a bit chilly tonight with temperatures dipping into the 40s, but tomorrow afternoon brings another nice day with highs in the lower 70s. That’s slightly above average for mid-November, but boy does it feel great out! There could be some patchy fog that develops along and east of I-35 late tonight, but it should dissipate by mid-morning Thursday.

Thursday is a quiet, sunny, and nice day, with no big weather changes expected. By Friday, a cold front will reach down into Central Texas and clear out any moisture that tried to work its way back in and drop high temperatures by a degree or two for the weekend. Northeast winds return for Saturday.

The weekend will see a brief period of drier weather on Saturday, followed by an upstream disturbance from the Southwest U.S. on Sunday. This disturbance will bring increasing moisture and the potential for showers and thunderstorms, persisting into Monday. While there’s a chance of a stray stronger storm, it’s the outlier. Mostly this will be another round of some needed light to moderate rain. Rain chances start as early as Sunday evening with the best chances coming in on Monday.

Despite the front passing through about midday on Monday, the arrival of cold air won’t be immediate. This allows for highs to potentially reach at least the low 70s before some of the coldest air arrives. As we move into Tuesday, temperatures slide into the upper 50s accompanied by gusty north winds reaching around 30 MPH. However, the chilly air will be relatively short-lived, as a warming trend is expected to follow. We can anticipate a return to the low 60s on Wednesday, mid-60s on Thursday, and a climb into the upper 60s on Black Friday.

