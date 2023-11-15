Union Grove officially opens to the public, becoming the second food hall in the Waco area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The wait for the first food hall in Woodway is over as Union Grove officially opened its doors to the public Wednesday.

Union Grove is located off Woodway Drive and is the second food hall concept in the Waco area by Union Brands Eateries. Their first was Union Hall in downtown Waco.

Owner and founder Todd Behringer said Union Hall’s success has proved that food trucks can move indoors to a smaller space, not have the extreme overhead, and have success without having to depend on the weather.

Plus, it gives customers more options in one stop.

“We found out that it’s more of a permanent location for these folks than it is just a temporary to move to a brick and mortar,” Behringer told KWTX. “So, by expanding the concept to have more room, more events, outdoor patio, more private areas to have meetings or events – that the idea that the micro restaurants taking effect --is we feel like this is sort of the wave of the future where you can really get the synergy of all the restaurants creating more volume which actually helps everyone.”

Union Grove has 25-plus dedicated vendor spots and includes everything from pizza and street tacos, to Tex-Mex, chicken wings, authentic Vietnamese and Thai dishes and burgers and shakes.

If you’re looking for specialty drinks, Pop’s Lemonade has a location.

So has Zuke’s Tea Bar which boasts a wide variety of unique drinks to tea lovers.

One of the most iconic burger joints in all of Central Texas is opening its second location for the first time in nearly 75 years.

Health Camp, located on the circle in Waco, has been a city staple since 1948. Trent Neumann purchased the original location in January and while he didn’t buy it with plans to expand this opportunity was too good to pass on, he said.

“We wanted to bring Woodway and the west side of Waco milkshakes and cheeseburgers,” Neumann said. “I’m actually really excited. I think it’s going to be great. I think people out here really need a good placed to go get milkshakes and burgers.”

If you’re looking for desserts and sweets Union Grove has you covered.

Southern Charm Creamery serves fudge and ice cream.

There is also a shop with plenty of pink called S.O.S Cotton Candy.

The unique cotton candy vendor offers the traditional sweet treat but also puts a twist on other options like maple bacon and lavender lemonade flavored cotton candy.

The cotton candy won’t be the only thing kids flock to enjoy.

Union Grove has an indoor space designed to look like a football field which also has games kids can play.

Behringer said it’s a family friendly atmosphere.

“Absolutely, that’s what it’s all about. Everyone wants a place where it’s all family friendly,” he said. “Kids can run freely indoors. They can come outdoors. Everyone wants to do things together so we’re family friendly throughout.”

Sam’s Front and Back porch bars is in two different areas of the indoor space.

That will provide a place for adults to enjoy more of a date night experience or a place to watch a football game on a big screen. Behringer said the design and seating were carefully thought out to accommodate different customers.

Union Grove will have options for rental spaces for events, parties, and other gatherings.

Behringer said there truly is nothing like it in Central Texas and several new vendors are slated to join the eatery at the beginning the year.

Union Grove will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

They’re closed on Mondays.

For a full list of vendors, you can go to Union Grove Vendors | Unionbrands Eateries (unionbrandstexas.com).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.