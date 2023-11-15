Waco police department mourning death of beloved Detective Gary Allen Worsham

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is mourning the death of Detective Gary Allen Worsham.

“Gary passed away unexpectedly on November 12th, 2023, due to an unforeseen medical issue while working on his property to prepare for an extended family gathering for Thanksgiving,” the department announced in a Facebook post.

Worsham was born in Dallas, Texas, and graduated from R.L. Turner High School in Farmers Branch, Texas in 1992. He attended Cedar Valley Community College and then decided to start a career field of lifelong service by joining the Waco Police Department.

He began his career with the Waco Police Department as a Police Recruit on February 3rd, 2003, and graduated from the 53rd Waco Police Academy on June 6th, 2003.

Worsham was assigned to the Patrol Division and “was well-known by citizens and Officers alike as being warm, friendly, and easy to talk to,” the department said.

He served as a Field Training Officer and a SWAT Team Hostage Negotiator during his 17-year tenure as a patrolman. On February 14, 2021, Worsham was assigned to the Family Violence Unit where he served as a Detective until his passing.

“He was passionate about protecting the victims in his cases from further abuse,” police said.

Detective Worsham held a master peace officer certification and served the Waco community for 20 years. During his career, he was a recipient of the Medal of Valor and the Meritorious Unit Award.

“Beyond all, the most important thing to Gary was his family and he loved them deeply,” the department said.

Detective Worsham is survived by his wife, sons, mother, father, brother, sisters, and a host of other relatives.

“Gary was a hardworking family man and will always be remembered fondly. His positive impact on our community is far-reaching. Please help us honor and remember the life of Detective Gary Allen Worsham,” the police department asked in its social media post.

