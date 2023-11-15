Wall-to-wall sunshine through Food For Families!

A super spectacular few days of weather is ahead of us with near perfect weather conditions for the 34th Food For Families Friday! Although the spectacular weather is well welcomed, we still are in the middle of a drought and rain is still needed for many locations. We likely won’t see any rain, however, until we reach Sunday and Monday as a big storm system develops across our area and then rakes across the country likely snarling some holiday travel. Temperatures this morning are starting out a bit on the chilly side but very close to average in the mid-to-upper 40s under clear skies. The sunny skies throughout the day will help to boost temperatures into the low 70s late today. Outside of the morning “chill”, you likely won’t hear many, if any, complaints about today’s weather! The wonderful weather forecast lasts tomorrow and Friday too. Thursday’s morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s will again warm into the low 70s, but extra moisture returning bringing us mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Friday will warm morning temperatures into the mid-50s with afternoon highs warming into the mid-70s.

The first of two cold fronts pushing through Central Texas arrives Friday night. Friday night’s front won’t bring us much of anything except for a wind shift and a slight temperature drop, so you can keep the umbrellas away Friday night. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, although those temperatures are still warmer than normal for this time of year with mild mornings in the low-to-mid 50s expected too. The next cold front arrives likely during the day Monday which will bring a notable but brief temperature change behind it. The front won’t push in until Monday, but a few scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday late afternoon through early Monday as the system pushes through. There could be a stray stronger storm, but limited instability in the atmosphere should prevent us from seeing more than one or two stronger storms. Despite Monday’s front likely pushing through by midday, the cold air behind the front won’t push in until the afternoon so highs may still reach at least the low 70s before gradually dropping late Monday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures should slide into the upper 50s Tuesday with gusty north winds near 30 MPH, but the cold air quickly departs as we’ll warm back into the low 60s Wednesday, into the mid-60s Thursday, and then into the upper 60s on Black Friday.

