Academy ISD names new superintendent

By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - The Academy ISD Board of Trustees named Darla Nolen as the district’s new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday.

Nolen has 29 years of education experience and is currently serving as the Academy ISD’s assistant superintendent.

Nolen will succeed retiring superintendent Billy Harlan who served as superintendent since 2019.

Harlan’s retirement goes into effect at the end of December after a 28-year career in Texas public schools.

Academy ISD Board of Trustees will formally vote to hire Nolen after the state-mandated 21 day waiting period.

Nolen will begin her role as superintendent on Jan. 1, 2024, as the districts first woman super ninth superintendent and the first woman to serve the role.

“I am honored and excited to serve the Academy ISD community as superintendent,” said Mrs. Nolen. “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, administrators, and teachers in our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the success of every student in our district.”

