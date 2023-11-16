Big 12 partners with WWE; conference championship game’s MVP to receive custom title belt

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 Conference on Thursday announced a new partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for the 2023 Big 12 Football Championship game to held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Through the partnership, the Big 12 and WWE will introduce a custom-made championship title belt for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player.

The belt will be presented on-field by a WWE superstar at the conclusion of the game.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

WWE and Big 12 partnership (Courtesy Big 12 Conference)

A co-branded WWE x Big 12 logo will also be featured throughout the venue and on the field during the game.

WWE superstars will be prominently featured and integrated into promotional activities leading up to the championship game. They will participate in a Big 12 Conference community event, pre-game hospitality events and the game’s official coin toss.

“Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence,” said WWE President Nick Khan.

“We’re excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship.”

The Big 12 Conference and WWE will also collaborate to introduce an exclusive Big 12 Championship merchandise line.

