WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Colton Bosse.

Bosse is ranked at the top of the senior class at Chilton. He’s a leader on the football field, baseball team and in powerlifting and track and field.

He plans to attend Texas A&M next year.

Congrats, Colton Bosse!

