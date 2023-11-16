Day 7 of Marvin Guy Trial “He was shooting at me and my friends”

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -Day 7 of the trial began with continuing the testimony of Detective Sharon Brank, who interrogated Guy when he was first brought into custody on May 9th, 2012.

The prosecution provided video of the interview, where Guy repeatedly said, “if they would have told me it was the police, I would have come peacefully.”

Brank’s initial interview with Guy was to learn his perspective on the events that occurred, but by the third interview with him, Brank ended the conversation early because she believed Guy was not being honest with her.

The interrogation lasted 4 hours and Brank maintains that she believes that Guy’s story was inconsistent from his first testimony with her.

The second witness called to the stand was Quentin Samuel who was a ‘floor walker’ with the Bell County Sherriff’s department and was present when Guy was initially placed into custody.

Samuel was able to identify Guy to the court and testified on 2 calls that Guy had with reporter Kevin Sack.

During the first call on March 3rd 2016, Guy speaks about a lady in his neighborhood who had been sexually assaulted by a suspect who broke into her home and explains to Sack how the incident has made him paranoid.

Guy also mentions how he had two guns, a Taurus .45 pistol and a 9 mm pistol, which had ten bullets in each magazine.

In the call recording, Guy mentions how he believed that the officers who were shot were injured by the other police on the scene and claims that they covered up evidence to hide their ‘friendly fire’.

Guy also says that he was not harassed by police after his arrest.

The third witness was Lanell Waley, who was a forensics firearms and ballistics analyst for the Texas DPS crime lab at the time of Guy’s arrest.

Waley provided insight to the origin of the bullets that were found in the injured officers as well as the bullet retrieved from Detective Dinwiddie.

According to Waley, the four bullets analyzed came from a Taurus 9 mm pistol that had been submitted into evidence by the Killeen Police Department.

Waley also confirmed that the analyzed bullets were not fired from the officer’s issued Smith & Wesson .40 caliber gun.

Explaining her process to the jury, Waley says that each gun has a ‘signature’ mark on the bullet it fires, and no two guns will have identical markings on their bullets.

The prosecution called Erica Martinez Avila and Erin Casmus, the DNA analysts who drew a DNA profile from the guns submitted into evidence at the time of the incident.

Both analysts confirmed that the DNA found was most likely from Guy as Avila swabbed the gun for any traces of DNA, and Casmus analyzed the DNA profile that included three different individual’s DNA on the gun.

Casmus found that she ‘could not rule out Guy’ as a suspect since there was an extremely low chance that the DNA could be from any other individual.

Additionally, Casmus found traces of DNA on the gun from Guy’s ex-girlfriend, Shirley Whittington, which strengthened their case against Guy.

Avila and Casmus ensured that there was “no indication of cross-contamination.”

The prosecution called drug section supervisor, Linsday Hatfield, who worked with Texas DPS in Waco.

Recognized as an expert by the court, Hatfield tested substances found in Guy’s home and found that Guy had 0.65 grams of cocaine in his possession.

Lastly, the prosecution introduced former SWAT member Nathan Mccown, to testify on his experience during the no-knock raid.

Mccown notes how he was called to his station and was told of the plan to arrest Guy, and he became concerned with how complicated the operation seemed.

The operation consisted of a vehicle assault as well as a breach of Guy’s front door.

Mccown recalls the chaos, as he emotionally explained to the jury of how he saw his commanding officer, Chuck Dinwiddie, down on the ground unresponsive.

“I wanted to stop him,” Mccown recalls, “He was shooting at me and my friends.”

Mccown told the jury that Dinwiddie had a bullet hole in his face and was bleeding uncontrollably.

Acting quickly, Mccown tried to drag Dinwiddie to safety out of the line of fire, but the situation made it more difficult for him to recognize who exactly needed help.

By the end of the day when the smoke cleared, Mccown recalls how his “uniform was saturated in blood.”

The defense will cross examine Mccown on the 16th at 8:45 am at the Bell County Justice Center.

