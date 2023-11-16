Advertise
From foggy mornings & weekend warmth to rain chances and cooler days next week

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Get ready for some yo-yo changes in the forecast as we gear up for not one, but three cold fronts over the next ten days. While the first front is set to arrive tomorrow, it’s the second and third fronts that will bring more substantial changes to our weather.

Cold front #1: Food for Families Friday might start out like our Thursday did - with some spots of fog along and east of I-35. Any fog that develops is expected to dissipate mid-morning. Overall the day is nice, with mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 70s. Friday is a cold front day with the front passing through late in the afternoon. It won’t bring any rain with it but we will see a sight cool down on Saturday when temperatures drop into the upper 60s and low 70s and humidity comes down once again.

Cold front #2: This front is expected to makes its entrance late Sunday, bringing the potential for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While a stray severe storm is possible, the main severe weather threat will likely stay to our north. The front itself won’t arrive until Monday, accompanied by scattered showers and storms. Cooler air will follow on Monday night, with Tuesday’s highs capped in the mid-to-upper 50s and brisk north winds.

Thanksgiving Week Outlook: Good news for gatherings next week - sunny days and quiet weather is expected after Monday with a warm up on the way. Expect cold mornings on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s, warming to the mid-60s on Thanksgiving. Black Friday morning should see temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Cold front #3: The weekend after Thanksgiving we will be keeping an eye out for a strong cold front anticipated to come around Saturday, November 25th. While rain is in the forecast, the specifics of how much and where chances look best are still fuzzy at the moment. Plus, just how far temperatures drop after the front is still uncertain at this time. It looks like highs stay stuck in the 50s behind this front, but we will be fine-tuning that detail in the coming days.

