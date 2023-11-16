Advertise
“I’m thankful nobody was here,”: Bellmead pastor shares footage from inside church when car ran through front door

By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A church in Bellmead is now a partial construction zone, after a driver crashed through the front of their building early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just hours before church, so the pastor is grateful that no one was inside.

Watch the entire video here:

Church of the Open Door is the name of the church, but this has given it a whole new meaning.

A member of the congregation was the first to arrive and see the damage, they immediately called pastor Ronnie Holmes who arrived at the jaw-dropping scene just minutes later.

“Wow, what a mess. Wow, I’m thankful nobody was here,” Holmes says.

Another viral video that circulated the internet showed the perspective of the crash from the parking lot. That video has since been removed because it was taken by an employee of a nearby business, and a manager told KWTX that posting the video was a violation of company policy.

That video did show the car driving erratically through the parking lot before crashing into the church, Pastor Holmes says they were just collateral damage from the driver’s actions.

“In his process of disrupting things at Whataburger, we were just in his path of destruction at that point,” Holmes explains.

Regardless of who or why, the church is choosing to focus on what didn’t happen.

“No one was here at the church when he made his grand entry,” Holmes says. “Just very grateful, even though some things had happened that certainly we wouldn’t want to have happen, I’m glad that God’s protection was still here.”

KWTX did reach out to Bellmead police who tell us that the investigation is ongoing and active and that more information should become available by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

