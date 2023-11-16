Advertise
Late-night shooting wounds one in Waco

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A late-night shooting Wednesday left one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Waco police said it happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. 6th Street.

Officers located one victim whose condition is currently unknown, police said.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

No further information was provided by police.

