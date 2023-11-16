McLennan County man arrested after police discover over 800 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Shane Stewart, 32, of McLennan County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found more than 800 fentanyl pills in his car during a traffic stop, an affidavit states.

On Nov. 9, a deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 16000 block of southbound I-35.

The deputy pulled over a white Chevy SUV for speeding 13 MPH over the posted speed limit and for following too close, the affidavit states.

Stewart was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and the passenger was identified as Christopher Riggs.

The deputy had Stewart exit the vehicle and follow the deputy to the patrol car to get more information.

While the deputy was speaking to Stewart, the deputy learned of Stewart’s prior drug use history, according to the affidavit.

As the conversation continued, the deputy noticed Stewart was visibly nervous, his hands were shaking and he would not make eye contact with the deputy, the affidavit states.

The deputy asked Stewart where he was coming from, and he told the deputy that he and Riggs had got off work in Waco, drove to West to eat at Czech Stop and were driving back home, according to the affidavit.

The deputy says he knew this was not true since he originally saw their vehicle driving southbound on I-35 near mile marker 356 which is north of West, the opposite direction Stewart said they were coming from, the affidavit states.

After listening to Stewart and seeing his behavior, the deputy asked for permission to search the vehicle.

Stewart denied the deputy consent to search the vehicle, and the deputy then had Riggs exit the vehicle to speak with him, the affidavit states.

The deputy asked Riggs the same questions he asked Stewart and Riggs told the deputy the same thing Stewart told him, according to the affidavit.

After hearing this, the deputy deployed his K-9, Bullet, to conduct an open-air sniff around the vehicle, the affidavit states.

Bullet made his way around the vehicle until he reached the front passenger door handle of the vehicle where he sat down, indicating he detected narcotics, according to the affidavit.

The deputy placed Bullet back inside the patrol vehicle and detained Stewart and Riggs.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and three plastic bags containing blue pills were found under the center console, the affidavit states.

The three bags contained 840 pills weighing 3.8 ounces (108 grams) and later tested positive for fentanyl, the affidavit states.

Stewart claimed to have had knowledge of the pills while Riggs claimed to have had not known about them, the affidavit states.

Both men were arrested due to the quantity of the pills and the inconsistencies in their stories, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit once Riggs was at the jail, he claimed that he uses fentanyl pills on a daily or weekly basis.

Stewart is being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

