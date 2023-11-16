Advertise
Missing 10-year-old’s mother found dead, father suspect in homicide, abduction

(CBS News Texas)
By OLIVIA LEACH and S.E. JENKINS
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are still searching for a 10-year-old boy, last seen in Wilmer, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas. Police believe the boy is with his father, who is a suspect in a homicide.

According to Wilmer Police, the suspect Juan Aguilar Cano abducted his son Ian Aguilar from a home in the 20 block of Oakdale Street in Wilmer Tuesday morning.

Sources tell CBS News Texas’ JD Miles the 10-year-old’s mother is the murder victim mentioned by law enforcement. The boy’s mother was found by her daughter at the family’s home on Oakdale in Wilmer. That’s the same location from which the boy was taken, police said Tuesday night. There are no previous calls of service at the home, according to sources.

Cano’s car, a tan Chevy Tahoe was located in Houston Wednesday, but Cano and the boy were not found.

Law enforcement believes Ian is in immediate danger. If you have any information about Ian or where he could be, please contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

