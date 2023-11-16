Need for food doubles at Clifton food bank, hopes Food for Families will help keep up with demand

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Shelves are usually fully stacked at Clifton Food Bank, but, this year, it is struggling to keep up with record demand as the food bank now serves double the number of people than it did last year.

“2023 has not really been kind for most people,” Vicki Crockett with Clifton Food Bank said. “The demand for food and the number of people that we help has just doubled in about 12 months.”

In October 2022, the food bank served 53 families, and, in October 2023, it served 98 families.

“I know that inflation has all hit us hard, but we have some hungry people in Clifton and we would sure like to bless them with some food,” she said.

Crockett said the food bank is relying on Food for Families to restock its shelves in order to serve the increasing people in need through the holidays.

“The Clifton Food Bank is totally volunteer and donations,” she said. “We have no government assistance or anything like that, and we just rely on the people in our area and Bosque County and Clifton to help us fill our shelves so we can help our neighbors.”

This year, the Clifton Food Bank is hoping to reach a new goal as well.

“We have a goal this year of 50,000 lbs.,” she said. “Last year, our goal was 40,000, and we almost made it to 41,000, so we would love to fill these shelves.”

The Food Bank has been posting a list on its Facebook page of what it needs specifically. You can find that information here.

“It’s a great time of year for thanksgiving,” Crockett said. “We think about others. We are thankful for what we have, and it’s just a good time to share with others and a good time to give.”

The collection site in Clifton is 303 S. Ave G, Clifton.

Food for Families is Friday, Nov. 17. It is the largest one-day food drive in the state of Texas.

Our KWTX team will be live at 18 different food pantries throughout Central Texas, helping collect nonperishable food items and monetary donations that will help fill pantries’ shelves for the holiday season and beyond.

KWTX is celebrating 34 years of your generosity in helping others. You can donate now by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.