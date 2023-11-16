Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New data: Over 100 elementary-aged children arrested in U.S. schools

(CBS News)
By CHRIS HACKER, APARNA ZALANI and STEPHEN STOCK
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - Police arrested more than 100 children at elementary schools during the 2020-2021 school year, according to newly released data analyzed by CBS News.

The Department of Education data showed fewer young children were arrested at school than in previous years. This is likely in part because students were learning remotely rather than in person due to the pandemic, a senior Department of Education official said in a call with reporters.

In elementary schools alone, about 3,500 so-called “referrals to law enforcement” — where a student is reported to police but not arrested — were also counted in the data.

Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights, said the number of elementary school arrests and referrals was “enormously distressing.”

“My heart is broken when I know that those kinds of circumstances take place, period.” Llamon said. “And we are examining whether there’s a civil rights component to it that needs to be addressed as part of our job in the Civil Rights Office of the Department of Education.”

The data, published on Nov. 15, is the only national survey of civil rights at schools in the country. It highlighted a range of disparities faced by students of color and students with disabilities, including access to more advanced curriculum, internet availability, and school discipline.

Last year, CBS News reported on arrests in elementary schools using similar data from the 2017-2018 school year. That year, CBS News counted more than 700 arrests in grades 1 through 5.

Over 100 elementary-aged children arrested in US schools in a single year

(Chart: Chris Hacker, CBS News Source: CBS News analysis of Department of Education data)

That data showed children with disabilities in elementary school were 4 times more likely to be arrested at school than those without disabilities. This latest data shows similar disparities: those with disabilities such as ADHD or autism were still four times more likely to be arrested at school.

Young children with disabilities are more likely to be arrested in school

(Chart: Chris Hacker, CBS News Source: CBS News analysis of Department of Education data)

The same was true for students of color, who were arrested at more than twice the rate of white students.

The arrest of children in school, particularly young children, has been the subject of criticism in recent years. Recent incidents in Maryland, Colorado and Texas, for example, sparked public outrage and lawsuits against police.

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate in May 2023 would ban schools from using restraints such as handcuffs on children for disciplinary reasons, though it wouldn’t prevent police from making arrests entirely.

In 2022, a bill designed to reduce school arrests, the Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act, failed to pass.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
File Graphic
DPS: Copperas Cove man killed in motorcycle crash, despite wife’s attempt to save him

Latest News

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, nearly 40 injured, some seriously
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
KWTX@4: Trying out Baskin Robbins' new Thanksgiving-themed ice cream, its national fast food...
KWTX@4: Trying out Baskin Robbins' new Thanksgiving-themed ice cream, its national fast food day, and more. - 11.16.23