Robinson man nails 96-foot golf putt during Baylor basketball game at Ferrell Center

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marvin Griffin, of Robinson, and his wife have become Baylor basketball fans since moving to the area from Flint, Michigan.

They usually attend the women’s games, but Tuesday night, they stuck around after the women played to watch the men’s team.

Griffin says a man approached him and asked if he would like to try making a 96-foot golf putt on the court to win $5,000. After some pressure from his wife, Griffin gave in.

“I made the first putt and that kind of relaxed me a little bit and then I miss the second putt and then third one ... Hey, I mean, it’s gotta be luck. I mean, we are talking about a wood floor with a hard ball and I was shocked that it went in,” he said.

Griffin made the final putt and the crowd went wild.

“You know, my wife ran down and jumped on me like we just won the championship,” Griffin said, “It was amazing, I mean, you don’t get those opportunities too often, and when they do happen, it’s very heartfelt and to feel the crowd just hollering and screaming, it felt great.”

Griffin says the money will go toward holiday gifts for the family and he’s thankful for this experience at the Ferrell Center.

“They treat you like family around here so I guess that’s just the southern hospitality you get when you come to Texas.”

The last time someone made the $5,000 putt at a Baylor game was in January of 2020.

