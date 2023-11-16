Thursday’s weather will be split across our area

We have three cold fronts on the ten day weather planner but it’ll only be the second and third cold front, arriving for the beginning and the end of next week, that’ll more substantially change Central Texas’ weather. In advance of cold front number one, arriving tomorrow, we’re expecting to see some weather changes. If you live west of I-35, today’s weather will be quite similar to today’s weather with generally sunny skies boosting morning temperatures from the mid-40s into the low 70s. If you live near and especially east of I-35, expect to start out with fog in place through mid-morning and then expect generally mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. The I-35 corridor itself will have the best chance to see some late-day sunshine return, but there won’t be terribly much sunshine east of I-35 keeping temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. The extra cloudiness moving in from the east today will hang around overnight keeping morning temperatures in the mid-50s by daybreak on Friday. Although we’re expecting to see some sunshine on Friday, which is when our 34th Food For Families food drive takes place, some spots may see more cloudiness than sunshine. Despite the clouds, temperatures should still reach the low-to-mid 70s for highs.

A cold front is expected to swing through late Friday afternoon, but Friday’s front really won’t change weather conditions terribly much at all. We’ll see south winds shift to come from the north in the afternoon and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs Saturday. Partly cloudy skies stick around Saturday ahead of cold front number 2 which will start to push through late Sunday into early Monday. As Sunday’s front approaches in the afternoon, we’re expected a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms to push through. Could there be a stray severe storm? Yes, but the severe weather chances late Sunday will be limited and mostly to our north. The actual front won’t push through until Monday and it could bring us another round of scattered showers and storms. The cooler air with Monday’s front won’t arrive until Monday night so highs will warm into the mid-70s thanks to west winds gusting to near 30 MPH during the day. North winds will gust Tuesday, especially in the morning, between 30 and 40 MPH which will pull cold air in. We’re capping high temperatures Tuesday only in the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunny skies should return for the majority of the rest of Thanksgiving week and the cold air moving in Tuesday should steadily depart as the week rolls on. Wednesday and Thursday morning will be cold as morning lows dip into the upper 30s, but afternoon highs Wednesday in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm into the mid-60s on Thanksgiving. The warming trend continues on Black Friday. For you doorbusters, Black Friday morning should feature morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s with partly cloudy skies pushing afternoon highs into the mid-60s. Forecast model data suggests a strong cold front will surge through the Plains and push through Central Texas next weekend. As of now, next weekend’s front should push through Saturday with a chance for some rain, but there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding how cold the air will be behind the front. It’s looking likely that heavier coats may need to come out for the first time this season behind next weekend’s front, but it’s still a bit too early to say how cold it’ll get and how long it’ll get cold for.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.