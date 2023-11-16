Advertise
Two of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders arrested

Deion Looney (Left), Sean Smith (Right)
Deion Looney (Left), Sean Smith (Right)(Texas DPS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that two of the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody.

Deion Jordan Looney, 25, and Sean Alan Smith, 29, were both arrested on November 9, 2023.

In 2016, Looney received two years of probation after being convicted of burglary of a habitation.

Looney was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure after an incident with a 10-year-old boy in 2018 and received four years of probation for the incident.

Looney had been wanted since July 2022, when he violated his probation and failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He was arrested in Garland by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In 2014 Smith was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of burglary of a habitation.

Smith received 10 years of probation after he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl in 2016.

His probation for that incident was later revoked, and in 2017 he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Smith had been wanted since December 2022, when he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He was arrested in Beaumont by DPS Special Agents.

For more information you can view Looney’s captured bulletin here or Smith’s captured bulletin here.

