Bellmead store clerk accused of stealing, cashing winning lottery tickets

Irma Denise Macedo
Irma Denise Macedo(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A clerk at a Bellmead convenience store was arrested Thursday on charges she stole lottery tickets and cashed in winning ones.

Irma Denise Macedo, 39, of Bellmead, remained jailed Friday under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a claiming lottery prize by fraud charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, Macedo was a clerk at an unidentified store and reportedly was caught on surveillance footage pulling lottery scratch tickets from under the counter.

Bellmead police allege she scratched lottery tickets and threw losing tickets in the trash.

”Any winning tickets Irma would scan and collect the winnings from the store register,” the affidavit alleges. “Irma never paid for the lottery tickets but would place the lottery payout receipts on the counter with previous payout receipts.”

Macedo claimed $480 in prize money while scratching off $730 worth of lottery tickets, the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

