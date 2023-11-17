Ex-firefighter on $1.1 million bond indicted on multiple sexual abuse charges

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County grand jury has indicted a former Central Texas fighter on five various charges related to sexual abuse Nov. 16.

Kyle Steven Setterlund, 28, faces multiple charges including two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, one count of child pornography, sexual performance and indecency with a child by contact.

Bell County Deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital, where allegations of sexual abuse were reported by the victim’s parents.

“Kyle was a ‘friend of the family,’ residing on the same property as his victims where the incidents occurred,” said Bell County Sheriff Chief Deputy TJ Cruz.

During a forensic interview, both victims accused Setterlund of doing “inappropriate stuff” to them, according to Cruz.

Setterlund is currently being held at the Bell County Jail with a cash bond of $1.1 million.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.