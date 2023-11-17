Food For Families Drop Off Locations

Advertise
File
File(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Central Texas (KWTX) - 2023 marks the 34th year of Food For Families in Central Texas, the biggest single-day food drive in Texas.

All of the food collected goes directly to local food pantries. Last year, Central Texans donated 3,149,289 pounds of food. This year, we’re trying to set a new record.

You can make a monetary donation online here or drop off your food donations in person at the following locations:

  • KWTX Main Studios - 6700 American Plaza, Waco, TX 76712
  • BELTON - Helping Hands Ministry - 2210 Holland Road, Belton, TX
  • CAMERON - Blessings from God - Milam Plaza on US 190/4thStreet in Cameron
  • CLIFTON - Clifton Food Pantry - State Hwy. 6th and 9th, Clifton, TX
  • COPPERAS COVE - HEB - 2990 U.S. Hwy 190, Copperas Cove, TX
  • FAIRFIELD - River of Life Family Worship Center - 1201 E. Commerce, Fairfield, TX
  • GATESVILLE - Gatesville Care Center - Fire Dept at 109 S. 23rd St, Gatesville, TX
  • GROESBECK - Fishes & Loaves - Church on the Rock 1470 N Hwy 14, Groesbeck, TX
  • HILLSBORO - Hillsboro Interfaith Ministry - Scout Hut, 915 Corsicana Hwy., Hillsboro, TX
  • KILLEEN - Food Care Center - 210 N. 16th St., Killeen, TX
  • MARLIN - Falls County Samaritan House - HEB Store at 435 Live Oak, Marlin, TX
  • MCGREGOR - McGregor Food Pantry / Rhett Revolution - 416 W. 2nd St., McGregor, TX
  • MERIDIAN - North Bosque Helping Hands - 415 S. Hill St., Meridian, TX
  • MEXIA - Caritas of Mexia - 111 N. Paris, Mexia, TX
  • NOLANVILLE - 300 W. Ave. I, Nolanville, TX
  • SALADO - First Baptist Church (7a-8p) - Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Dr. Salado, TX
  • TEMPLE - Operation Feeding Temple (6a-7p) - Baylor Scott & White Medical Ctr., 2401 S. 31st St, Temple, TX
  • WACO - Caritas of Waco
    KWTX Main Studios, 6700 American Plaza, Waco, TX
    Brookshires Parking Lot, 100 Pelow Dr. Robinson, TX
  • WHITNEY - Our Daily Bread - 100 Sims Drive, Whitney, TX

