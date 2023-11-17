Advertise
Good News Friday: November 17, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Community College Foundation awarded students with $712,000 worth of scholarships last Friday. This is the highest amount given in the organization’s 33 year history. Applications for the 2024 and 2025 school year open up December 1st.

The newly formed Chick-Fil-A Leaders Academy at Chaparral High School spent Tuesday which was also World Kindess day, donating 600 books to students at Fowler and Saegert Elementary schools. The program is designed to teach the high schoolers leaderships skills.

Congratulations to the Waco ISD for receiving more than $2 million in state grants. This after lawmakers approved more funding for school security this month. The district now has about $2.2 million to work with. The district can continue to improving its panic alert system, fencing, doors and communications systems at its campuses to keep their students safe.

Congratulations to Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon for being selected as a National College Board Advisor. She joins the 31 member group that seeks to improve education across the nation. Dr. Kincannon will attend her 1st meeting where she will provide insight on how to improve the system.

