LIVE COVERAGE: Food For Families food drive underway in Central Texas

Central Texas (KWTX) - 2023 marks the 34th year of Food For Families in Central Texas, the biggest single-day food drive in Texas.

All of the food collected goes directly to local food pantries. Last year, Central Texans donated 3,149,289 pounds of food. This year, we’re trying to set a new record.

You can watch our live coverage in the KWTXtra Livestream player above.

PHOTO GALLERY: FOOD FOR FAMILIES 2023

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.