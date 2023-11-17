Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Los Angeles takes on Houston, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Los Angeles will try to break its six-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Clippers play Houston
Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Rockets (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its six-game slide when the Clippers play Houston.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 23.9 assists per game on 41.1 made field goals last season.

Houston went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets shot 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Daniel Theis: day to day (personal), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
File Graphic
DPS: Copperas Cove man killed in motorcycle crash, despite wife’s attempt to save him
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Mashburn’s 29, Dent’s game-winner lead New Mexico past UT Arlington, 82-80
Soccer
US beats Trinidad 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa América qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late
Texas Tech University
McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Cryer has 18 points to lead No. 6 Houston to 65-49 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic
Ryan Dunn
Ryan Dunn highlights Virginia’s 62-33 victory over Texas Southern