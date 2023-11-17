Advertise
Massive search underway for Texas woman missing at Big Bend National Park

Christy Perry, 25, is described as having a fair complexion, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with brown. She was last seen was the beginning of the Lost Mine Trail.(Big Bend National Park)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman who was last seen at Big Bend National Park.

Christy Perry, 25, was last seen Nov. 9 when she arrived in Big Bend after picking up her rental car in Midland after arriving there from Houston. She did not show up at her campsite that evening in the Chisos Basin Campground.

Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

“Today, search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens with 2 K-9 teams, and Los Diablos fire crew continue to comb the rugged area around the Lost Mine Trail and surrounding canyons and ridges. Aerial search will be provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter from Alpine, Texas,” said the National Park Service.

According to officials, the Lost Mine Trail is currently closed until further notice to allow searchers room to work efficiently and quickly.

Perry is described as having a fair complexion, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hari. She was last seen was the beginning of the Lost Mine Trail.

The Lost Mine Trail (4.8 miles round trip) is a very popular Big Bend hiking trail. It climbs steeply through the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains and offers views of the rugged mountains and deserts of Big Bend and Mexico.

Anyone with information is to call the TipLine at 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

