McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64

By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian scored 17 points, Darrion Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64 on Thursday night.

Joe Toussaint added 14 points and Warren Washington had 10 for Texas Tech (3-0), which shot 44% (24 of 54) overall and 74% (20 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Dian Wright-Forde scored 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting to lead Texas A&M-CC (2-2). Owen Dease was 5 of 16 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Texas Tech took the lead for good about midway through the first half and led 41-31 at the break. The Islanders stayed within single digits inside the final 15 minutes and cut the deficit to 51-49 but didn't get closer.

Each team committed 17 turnovers.

Texas Tech will look for its fourth straight win to open the season with first-year coach Grant McCasland when its plays No. 21 Villanova on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas A&M-CC is on the road against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

