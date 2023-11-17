Advertise
Missing Texas woman found at Big Bend National Park after search and rescue operation

Perry was last seen Nov. 9 when she arrived in Big Bend after picking up her rental car in Midland after arriving there from Houston.(Big Bend National Park)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Big Bend National Park announced in a Facebook on Friday that Christy Perry, 25, was found alive after a successful search and rescue operation.

Perry is receiving medical care and is being moved to a hospital in Odessa, according to the Facebook post.

Perry was last seen Nov. 9 when she arrived in Big Bend after picking up her rental car in Midland after arriving there from Houston. She did not show up at her campsite that evening in the Chisos Basin Campground.

Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

According to officials, the Lost Mine Trail was closed during the search.

The search teams consisted of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens with 2 K-9 teams and Los Diablos fire crew. Aerial search was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter from Alpine.

“We thank all involved parties, including our dedicated search and rescue team, partnering law enforcement agencies, and the local community for their unwavering support throughout the operation,” Big Bend National Park said in the Facebook post. “Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of those who visit and explore Big Bend National Park.”

